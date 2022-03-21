Althara-Attakulangara smart road development work begins 

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of development work of the Althara-Attakulangara stretch via Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud and Killipalam in the capital city has begun. The work is part of the Smart Road Project under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). In the first phase, the stretch from Althara Junction to Thycaud overbridge near the Government Hospital for Women and Children will be made smart. The second phase covers the development of the road from Thycaud to Attakulangara.

As part of the first phase, the construction work of utility ducts has started near the Althara Junction.

The first phase is likely to be completed in six months. Though three months’ time is enough for the completion, shifting of utilities, including KWA pipelines, sewer pipelines, may take three more months, a source said.

The 2.5-km road will get a major facelift with white topping using concrete, and streetlights on the median. The cables will be laid underground. One side of the road will be open for traffic movement when work is being carried out on the other side of the road. Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) is the executing agency as the stretch is under the PWD.

According to a top official of KRFB, the construction will be in full swing within two weeks and the traffic along the stretch will be restricted to one lane. “A meeting with the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner was held a day ago. Since the construction needs digging up the road on either side, the traffic needs to be regulated. So we will restrict traffic with the help of the police. We are expecting the entire completion of the first phase in six months,” he said.

The official added that the road from Thycaud near police ground to the overbridge will also be widened. “The land acquisition is over and the part of the road will be widened with medians, and streetlights fixed,” the official said.

Manaveeyam Road to be opened in 15 days

The Manaveeyam Road, the cultural corridor in the capital, which has been remaining closed for a while due to the Smart road development, will be opened within 15 days. “Though the road was expected to be opened earlier, there was some pending work to be completed,” the KRFB official said.

Since the road has been closed, there has been huge traffic congestion at Vellayambalam Junction. A sum of `60 crore has been earmarked for the development of the stretch. The stretch will be constructed using concrete which has higher durability. The road is part of the 38-km stretch which will be developed under the Smart road project.

The widening and beautification of the 2.5-km stretch from Althara to Thycaud Mother and Children Hospital have been a long-pending demand of people. The government had tasked the Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA) with land acquisition for widening the road, installing streetlights and constructing a median.

The plan was to widen the Sri Moolam Club-Xanadu Junction and Amman Kovil Junction-Thycaud hospital stretch. The road was to be constructed as per the norms of the Indian Roads Congress. However, it did not take off due to legal hurdles and later the stretch became part of the proposed Smart road project. R K Madani Group is developing the roads under the KRFB and PWD in the city.