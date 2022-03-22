CV Raman Pillai an irreplaceable name in Malayalam literature: Minister Antony Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CV Raman Pillai is an irreplaceable name in the Malayalam literature, said Transport Minister Antony Raju while inaugurating the centenary celebrations held in honour of the writer. Through CV’s historical narratives, we get a glimpse into the life of the common people of that time, he said. The event was held as part of the three-day cultural event to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of writer C V Raman Pillai.

On Monday, a flame was carried from ‘Rosecott’, the home built by CV in Vazhuthacaud while another was carried from Arayur, CV’s homeland. These were then used to light the lamp and inaugurate the three-day event. The programme is being organised by the CV Raman Pillai National Foundation and is being held on the premises of the State Central Library.

The meeting was presided over by foundation president Dr George Onakkoor. Noting that CV is Kerala’s legacy and that he wasn’t essentially retelling the history of the kings through his work, opposition leader V D Satheeshan said CV was indeed portraying the challenges and problems of nation-building through his literary work. George Onakkoor said that a monument should be built in the capital in honour of the writer.

The second day of the event will see a literary ode to the writer with poetry recitation. CV’s poems will be rendered on the library premises on Tuesday. A bronze bust of C V Raman Pillai will be unveiled on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the bust weighing 500 kg. It was sculpted by Unni Kanayi.

A range of talks will be held in the two days. “CV isn’t a museum piece. Through his literary work, he was creating a new language. It is disheartening that the universities are not celebrating CV and his works as much as they should be. The BA Malayalam course does not even have a literary work by CV. His literary contributions need to be part of the syllabus, and his works need to be re-read in a new perspective,” said R Nandakumar, executive secretary of the foundation.