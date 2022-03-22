Kerala Water Authority moots licence system for contractors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has introduced an online licence issuance system for contractors in addition to the online application submission system.

In a statement, KWA managing director S Venkateshapathy requested contractors to use this online system as much as possible as works related to the Jal Jeevan Mission project need to be completed soon.

As per the revised guidelines, licensed plumbers, iRise entrepreneurs under the Kudumbasree scheme and other persons who are eligible can apply for a contractor licence.

So far, there have been 46 online applications received for licence. Of these, 16 applicants were granted licences online.

Eligibility information for contract licences in various categories is also available in the link, ‘Contractors Corner’ of the website, kwa.kerala.gov.in/contractors/, Venkateshpathy said.