Streetlight installation on NH-66 through PPP likely to be delayed

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The installation of streetlights on the median of NH-66 bypass from Kazhakootam to Vizhinjam through the PPP model is likely to be delayed as the city corporation is yet to submit a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for approval.

Sources said the corporation had only sent a letter to NHAI seeking intervention to install lights by inviting private parties. Earlier, Lulu and Adani groups had come forward to install lights based on the Expression of Interest (EOI) invited by the corporation. As per the EOI, the private parties will be allowed to place advertisement hoardings on the light poles.

However, NHAI expressed dissent over the EOI as it could not allow advertisement hoardings as per the rules. Meanwhile, the NHAI started installing streetlights on its own at accident-prone spots and junctions.

According to P Pradeep, NHAI project director, the corporation did not send a proposal to NHAI proposing streetlights on the PPP model. “To get approval from the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi, the corporation needs to submit a proposal. But they had given only a letter. A letter is not sufficient for us to approach the head office to get an approval. Though we received the letter many weeks ago, they did not send any proposal so far,” Pradeep said.

However, NHAI has started installing lights on the median where the foundation stones of lights were laid near UST and Infosys at Thampuranmukku junction. Lights will also be installed till Lords hospital junction near Anayara.

The single-arm lights are being installed now so as to ensure coverage in length on the median, NHAI officials said. Sources also said more streetlights will be placed between Thampuranmukku and Anayara.

Meanwhile, corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE that they have done the job by sending a letter of proposal to the NHAI which included all details.

“We cannot prepare a proposal or a DPR for the time being as the details included may change in the future. We will inform the NHAI about this and will take appropriate decision soon,” he said. Unlike other NH stretches, Kazhakootam to Vizhinjam is an important corridor as many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms are located on both sides.

Recently, the Chamber of Commerce, Thiruvananthapuram chapter, also stressed the need for streetlights. Until recently, the NHAI and the city corporation had been passing the buck on the installation of the streetlights on the Kazhakootam-Vizhinjam stretch.