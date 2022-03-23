Kinfra generated nearly 30,000 jobs this fiscal: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has created about 20,900 jobs and attracted private investment of Rs 1,522 crore in the current fiscal, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said here on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the agency’s “commendable performance”, the minister noted that while land allotments stood at 527.21 acres over the past five years, 128.82 acres were allotted in 2021-22 (till January) alone.

While the allotment of multistoried factory building space stood at 680,619.06 sq.ft over the past five years, 3,45,800.42 sq.ft were allotted in this fiscal.

Rajeeve also highlighted that while the previous five-year period saw 540 new units, 17,228 jobs, investment of Rs 1,731.53 crore, Kinfra recorded 62 units, 20,888 jobs, and investment of Rs 1,522.1 crore in this fiscal alone.“The various schemes towards ensuring relief and industrial security, formulated as per the Covid-19 rehabilitation policy of the state government, helped Kinfra achieve this,” said Rajeeve.

Furthermore, the minister continued, the year saw significant progress in land acquisition for the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor. Work on acquisition of 2,240 acres has been charted in two nodes and, of this, 87 per cent will be completed by May 2022, he added.

An investment of Rs 10,000 crore is estimated for the Palakkad node, Rajeeve said. The project, he added, was expected to create 22,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs. An investment of Rs 3,000 crore was expected through the GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) City-Ernakulam node. About 10,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs are expected to be generated through this.