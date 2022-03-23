STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSU vice-president questions her ‘selective suspension’

On Saturday, Pazhakulam Madhu had commented under a Facebook post by former Alappuzha district chief M Liju congratulating Jebi.

Jebi Mather

Jebi Mather

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Students Union of India leadership has drawn flak from KSU state vice-president RV Sneha over her “selective suspension” for her reaction to Jebi Mather’s nomination as the Rajya Sabha candidate.Her grievance was that Congress state general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu was spared suspension despite coming up with defamatory comments against senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on social media.

Sneha, who is also the  Cheruthana division member of Haripad block panchayat, had come out with a troll linking her friend who is attending a TV reality show programme hoping to win an apartment. The next day when RSP state secretary A A Azeez came up with the “paid seat” allegation against Jebi, a section of KSU leaders allegedly linked Sneha’s troll with the same claim. Sneha who recently completed her master’s in politics from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, told TNIE that she received the suspension order from NSUI secretary Shauryaveer Singh, who is in charge of the state.

“The norm is to seek an explanation first and if it is unsatisfactory, action will be initiated. In my case, it has not been mentioned about which unit had lodged a complaint against me. The action has been strictly arbitrary. Why is Pazhakulam Madhu who has committed a grievous mistake been spared suspension?” asked Sneha.

On Saturday, Pazhakulam Madhu had commented under a Facebook post by former Alappuzha district chief M Liju congratulating Jebi. He urged Liju to tell senior Congress leader Chennithala to provide houses to the poor rather than giving the money for paid journalism.

