Zomato delivery agents strike for fair wages

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food delivery partners of online food delivery aggregator Zomato launched a strike in the capital city a few days ago for fair wages and employee benefits. However, the delivery partners say the online food delivery aggregator hasn’t responded favourably so far. As fuel prices go up, they stare at a bleak future despite working long hours and riding for more than 18km a day.

“Earlier, we used to get daily incentives. But now, we are not even getting employee benefits also. The company cut down the benefits and introduced ‘GIGS’, a new time booking system, just two months ago. Only those who book more ‘gigs’ will get higher priority while receiving orders and others miss out on the orders,” says Mohammed Yasin, an undergraduate student and a part-time delivery executive.

Since the company is not taking action, the delivery partners met Labour Minister V Sivankutty and submitted a memorandum. “The minister assured government intervention after consulting with the labour commissioner. We also submitted a memorandum to chief minister,” said a delivery partner.

There are currently more than 2,500 food delivery agents for Zomato alone in the city. Many of them highlight the extreme working conditions and lack of support to delivery partners during accidents and other issues.

“The accounts of the delivery partners who participated in the strike were blocked. They are not working anymore. The only contact we have of the company is the team leader. However, it is difficult to get them over the phone even during emergencies,” said Mohammed Shehinsha, another delivery partner.

“We are blamed even if the order gets delayed by the restaurant or due to other reasons. Recently, I met with an accident and tried to contact the team leader for insurance. They didn’t respond. I have now stopped going for deliveries,” added Shehinsha.

Delivery partners said the new working arrangement lacks clarity and details such as the basic remuneration to employees.

“Many benefits have been cut down. We are staying silent due to the fear of losing our jobs. Fuel prices are becoming a big problem for people like us,” said another Zomato delivery partner.