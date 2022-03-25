STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, fly direct to Bangkok, Salala and Hanimadhoo from Thiruvananthapuram airport

New summer schedule from March 27 | More flights to take off from capital to Sharjah

Published: 25th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air travellers have every reason to be on cloud nine. The weekly air traffic movement from Thiruvananthapuram airport is set to increase to 540 from the existing 348 thereby bringing more connectivity to the capital. The new summer schedule will be effective from March 27 and this will have a multitude of new flight services with weekly traffic getting increased. The new destinations that have been added include Bangkok, Salala, and Hanimadhoo  in Maldives.

The new destinations have been added by airlines after finding good traffic to these destinations. The air carriers have received permission to increase services from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Some airlines have already opened bookings while others will open booking facility soon. “This is the summer schedule. It is a six-month schedule from March to October 29 and it is entirely dependent on the airlines on when they would start the services. Some have already opened the booking for the same. We are seeing a good response with the earlier increase in air services. The daily air travel which had dipped to around 3000 has now increased to an average of 7000 per day,” said a source at the airport. 

The weekly flight departures to 14 international destinations will increase to 138 from the existing 95. More flights will take off from the capital to Sharjah with 30 departures weekly. The other additional flight services per week include 18 to Doha, 17 each to Muscat and Dubai,  11 to Abu Dhabi, 8 to Singapore, 7 to Male, 7 to Bahrain, 7 to Colombo, 7 to Hong Kong, 4 to Kuwait, 2 to Riyadh, 2 to Hanimadhoo and 1 to Salalah. The scheduled departures to domestic destinations include 28 to Bengaluru, 23 to Mumbai, 14 each to Chennai and Delhi, 14 to Hyderabad, 7 to Kolkata, 7 to Kochi, 7 to Pune, 7 to Kannur, 7 to Durgapur and 4 to Calicut. With more international and domestic air services at the Trivandrum  Airport, air travel is also expected to become less expensive. 

The weekly domestic flight departures to 12 destinations will go up to 132 from the existing 79. There will be 28 departures to Bengaluru alone, considering the frequent air passengers to the metro city. Mumbai comes second with 23 departures. 

The new destinations on the list include Kolkata, Pune and Durgapur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp