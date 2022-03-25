SBI donates laptops and vehicles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SBI has donated 100 laptops as part of its CSR initiative. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the second instalment of 100 laptops from SBI Kerala Circle Chief General Manager Shreekant on Wednesday.

SBI had extended its support towards the Vidyakiranam Scheme initiated by Kerala Government by donating 100 laptops for the education of those children who find it difficult to acquire modern gadgets for their online classes, the bank said in a press note. Apart from this, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of vehicles that were also donated by the firm. The event was organised at Central Stadium in the city.

“Amid Covid pandemic, SBI ensures that the credit requirements of needy sections of the state are met through their Aarogya and Sanjeevani loan schemes. We have also launched a collateral-free unique loan offering called ‘Kavach Personal Loan’ which covers the expenses of Covid treatment of self and family members of the customer,” said the organisation.

The fleet of vehicles donated include a Mahindra Bolero N4 and a multi-utility vehicle which was donated to General Hospital, Kalpetta, Wayanad. Apart from this, a Force Traveller Patient Transport Ambulance was donated for the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation.

A Force Cruiser Ambulance was donated for Pain and Palliative Care Centre, Kollam, while a Mahindra Bolero Camper Gold cab was donated to carry food and other medical support items to people in different areas of Koyilandy. This was donated to Ramakrishna Math. All vehicles were donated under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme.