STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SBI donates laptops and vehicles

Apart from this, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of vehicles that were also donated by the firm. The event was organised at Central Stadium in the city.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The fleet of vehicles donated by SBI as part of its CSR initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SBI has donated 100 laptops as part of its CSR initiative. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the second instalment of 100 laptops from SBI Kerala Circle Chief General Manager Shreekant on Wednesday.

SBI had extended its support towards the Vidyakiranam Scheme initiated by Kerala Government by donating 100 laptops for the education of those children who find it difficult to acquire modern gadgets for their online classes, the bank said in a press note. Apart from this, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of vehicles that were also donated by the firm. The event was organised at Central Stadium in the city.

“Amid Covid pandemic, SBI  ensures that the credit requirements of needy sections of the state are met through their Aarogya and Sanjeevani loan schemes. We have also launched a collateral-free unique loan offering called ‘Kavach Personal Loan’ which covers the expenses of Covid treatment of self and family members of the customer,” said the organisation.

The fleet of vehicles donated include a Mahindra Bolero N4 and a multi-utility vehicle which was donated to General Hospital, Kalpetta, Wayanad. Apart from this, a Force Traveller Patient Transport Ambulance was donated for the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation. 

A Force Cruiser Ambulance was donated for Pain and Palliative Care Centre, Kollam, while a Mahindra Bolero Camper Gold cab was donated to carry food and other medical support items to people in different areas of Koyilandy. This was donated to Ramakrishna Math. All vehicles were donated under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp