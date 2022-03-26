STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lack of basic amenities worries tourists in Kovalam

Lack of changing rooms, cloakrooms and toilets at Kovalam has left tourists in the lurch.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Surfboard specialist trains a Russian couple at Kovalam beach |Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of changing rooms, cloakrooms and toilets at Kovalam has left tourists in the lurch. Visitors are forced to depend on toilet facilities at nearby restaurants and use their own vehicles or hide behind parked boats for changing clothes. Though the tourist department claims to have spent crores to revive Kovalam, hardly any effort has been taken to provide basic amenities. 

The only toilet complex operated by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is of no use to tourists owing to lack of maintenance. An official said the district collectorate jointly with the tourism department has found land to construct a new toilet complex. 

“The district collector has initiated steps to use the land for constructing a new toilet complex. The civic body has around 1 acre of land in the area,” said the official. DTPC is also planning to renovate the existing toilet complex immediately. “The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has submitted the estimate. Around `60 lakh will be required for renovating the complex,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp