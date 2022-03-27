Thiruvananthapuram Corp passes budget amid unruly scenes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second day of the budget discussion, on Saturday, also witnessed unruly scenes with the ruling front and the Opposition clashing over political issues. Four councillors each from the Left and the BJP were injured and sought treatment at hospitals.

The BJP councillors on Friday boycotted the budget discussion alleging that the central government’s projects had not been mentioned in the budget. Earlier, on Saturday, Mayor S Arya Rajendran criticised the move, saying it was political. Though BJP opposition leader M R Gopan came out against this, the Left members registered their protest. When CPM’s Medayil Vikraman started speaking, BJP members came to the well raising slogans further heating up the situation.

Although UDF leader P Padmakumar was invited to speak, he could proceed amid the commotion. The UDF council also boycotted the meeting, alleging that the BJP and the LDF were trying to prevent the talks. With this, the Mayor announced that the budget has been passed. After this, the BJP and the LDF staged a demonstration at the corporation headquarters.

The mayor said in a press conference that BJP’s threats will not affect the corporation governing body. The BJP also alleged that the budget was passed to create a commotion to cover up the flaws in the figures. Initially, there was a possibility of clashes during the BJP’s demonstration that the Left was acting unilaterally to pass the budget. However, the police intervened to prevent clashes between the two fronts.

But a second altercation ensued in front of the mayor’s office when the dispute between Nizamuddin of LDF and V G Girikumar of the BJP escalated after other councillors also got involved.

LDF members Dr Reena, Bindu Menon, Asha Babu and Nizamuddin sought treatment at the medical college after they were injured. BJP councillors V G Girikumar, Manju G S and Soumya were also admitted to a private hospital. Both parties lodged a complaint with the Museum police. The police said the case will be registered based on the statements of the injured.

The new budget envisages a total revenue of Rs 1,628.89 crore, expenditure of 1,356.27 crore and an outlay of Rs 272.61crore against revenue of Rs 1,258 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,151 crore in 2020-21. However, the actual revenue for the year was Rs 766 crore and the expenditure was Rs 663 crore. A closer look at the documents reveals that the proportional increase will not come close to the amount stated in the new budget.

Injured seek treatment at hosps

