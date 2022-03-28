STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K-RERA to fine delayed audit submissions

Those who do not publish their statements by March 31 will have their names published on the public portal rera.kerala.gov.in

Published: 28th March 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( K-RERA) will impose a fine on those real estate promoters who fail to publish their audited account statements in the specified forum through the K-RERA web portal by March 31, officials said in a statement.

The Real Estate (Development and Regulations) Act stipulated that the audited account statement must be published on RERA’s web portal to ensure that money purchased from customers is not misappropriated.

