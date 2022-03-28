K-RERA to fine delayed audit submissions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority ( K-RERA) will impose a fine on those real estate promoters who fail to publish their audited account statements in the specified forum through the K-RERA web portal by March 31, officials said in a statement.

The Real Estate (Development and Regulations) Act stipulated that the audited account statement must be published on RERA’s web portal to ensure that money purchased from customers is not misappropriated.

Those who do not publish their statements by March 31 will have their names published on the public portal rera.kerala.gov.in