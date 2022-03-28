STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTU’s MTech courses set for major overhaul, to focus on industry training

Plans to develop knowledge community; all associated colleges to have single framework

Published: 28th March 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University . ( File Photo)

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will completely overhaul the conduct, structure, content, and evaluation of its MTech courses to focus on developing a knowledge community. The Board of Governors of the varsity approved the recommendations put forward by the Academic Council and the Syndicate in this regard.

Currently, 10 regional clusters are offering over 100 diversified MTech Courses. The cluster-level graduate committees, led by the lead college in each cluster, are in charge of syllabus formulation, examination, and evaluation of courses in the respective clusters. 

From the 2022-2023 academic year, the Board of Governors has proposed to create a unified system of conducting MTech courses, eliminating the existing cluster structure and placing MTech courses under the direct authority of the university. 

All associated colleges of the university will have a single framework for MTech programmes. Only the first two semesters of the two-year course will be taught in classrooms. MOOC courses, industry-related internships, and projects will be the focus of the second year.  

After two semesters, students will choose from two tracks for continuing their second year. Those who choose the first track will receive a regular MTech degree, while those who opt for the second track can pursue higher education, research, and entrepreneurship.

The second track is only open to individuals who received an 8.5 cumulative grade in the first semester and a Gate score. They are also required to publish a journal in the third semester. The 123 MTech courses will be divided into 75 groups. Each group will have its core and elective topics in addition to the main topics relevant to each MTech course. 

Of a total of 68 credits, students are required to acquire 18 credits each in the first two semesters and 16 credits each for the last two. Students can enroll in the third semester only if they earned at least 12 credits in the first semester. 

Content
The courses are designed to focus on three areas -- industry, research and entrepreneurship. The syllabus will include project-based practical studies and industry visits, experiential studies, studies based on data published in international journals, compulsory industry-related internships, mini-projects, and industry-related elective topics. Skill development training will also be made mandatory to flourish in areas such as business analytics, industrial safety, operations research, engineering project cost management, and intellectual property. 

Evaluation
Evaluation will be based on three criteria -- practicality, analytics, and design. In addition to the exams conducted at the end of the semesters, the evaluation method will be employed to assess the individual performance of each student. 

University examinations will be held for core subjects that require classroom study. University exams account for only 15 credits out of 36 in the first two semesters. 40 out of 100 marks in the core subject is scored via internal assessment. 

Of the 40 marks, 20 will be for the mini-project, 10 for any of the tasks, seminar, and oral examination, and 10 marks for the college-level examination. The remaining 60 marks will be awarded in the university examination of 150 minutes. There will be college-level evaluations for electives, industry-related topics, and projects.  

The M Tech regulations were finalised after extensive consultation with experts of various disciplines based on the model curriculum of IITs and reputed universities. Coordinator K Gopakumar, Dean Research Shalij P R, Dean Academic Sadiq A, Syndicate Academic Committee Convenor Vinod Kumar Jacob headed the various committees formed for the purpose.

Unified system for MTech courses
From the 2022-2023 year, the Board of Governors has proposed to create a unified system of conducting MTech courses, eliminating the existing cluster structure and placing MTech courses under the direct authority of the university.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University MTech MOOC
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp