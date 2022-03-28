STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SilverLine: Muraleedharan lashes out at LDF govt 

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Muraleedharan said the Union railway minister had stated that the Centre would not give money for the mammoth project.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan has taken a dig at the LDF government on the SilverLine project, saying the people who cast their votes for the front after getting  free food kits have now been rewarded with survey stones.

He recalled that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The same evening, the Union railway minister informed the Rajya Sabha that the SilverLine’s cost would come to over Rs 1 lakh crore, he said.

The Opposition had also said Rs 64,000-crore cost claimed by the state would be inadequate to complete its dream project. “Why is the LDF government so firm in its stand that they would implement the project? The stones are being laid to carry out the survey. If the government sees that the public is against the project, then they should back out,” he said.

