Amal Jyothi, CET winners of automotive challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based IT company, ‘Reflections Info Systems’ has announced the following teams as the winners of ‘The Reflections Automotive Challenge’ organised by the company. They are ‘Team Cyberon’ from Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam, ‘Team Prometheans’ from College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, and ‘Team Spar’ from Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam.

The challenge was to build prototypes of diagnostic systems that can activate self-repair features or guide drivers and technicians on the appropriate corrective actions when the system detects issues in the vehicle.

The judging panel consisted of Raj Grover, Head of Customer Engineering Architecture at Google Automotives, and Naresh R Jasotani, Technology Leader of SME - Machine Learning, AI, Data Analytics at Google, Sumit Datta from the School of Electronic Systems and Automation, Digital University Kerala, (Formerly IITM-K), Deepak Mishra from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Sachin Sebastian from Start2Scale and Srinivas K, V P (Sales and partnerships) at Reflections.

The challenge was organised by Reflections Info Systems and was powered by Bloombloom, in partnership with Kerala Startup Mission, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, Start2Scale Consulting, Technopark Today, and B-HUB. The challenge lasted three months and attracted over 5,000 college students, with over 186 individuals and teams participating in the challenge. Twelve concepts were picked after the ideation phase, and participants received extensive training and boot camps.