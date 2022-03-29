Sreekaryam flyover work set for take-off in May

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disputes have been settled. Compensation disbursal has gained pace. Land acquisition proceedings for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam junction here are now in the “last leg” and construction work will begin soon, according to officials.

The district administration, they said, will hand over the land by April end to the implementing agency of the project, the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which was expected to float tender for construction of the 535m-long flyover in May.

Earlier, the project had got delayed after a section of landowners moved court seeking a hike in compensation and better rehabilitation package. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Jacob Sanjay John, however, told TNIE that all “the disputes regarding land acquisition have been settled”, and scrutiny of documents were completed a month ago.

“We are in the last leg of acquisition proceedings, and the people are cooperative with it,” he added. “All the disputes were settled, and a few shops sought time from us to clear out the old stocks from the shops before the acquisition. We will issue an eviction notice to them within 15 days and the land will be handed over to KRTL by April end.”

So far, John noted, the land acquisition department issued eviction notices to 51 shops. “In two weeks, notices will be issued to another 30 shops,” he added. The district administration is acquiring about 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. Sources in KRTL said they would start the tender proceedings once the land is handed over.

Notably, about `70 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was set aside for land acquisition for the flyover planned under the proposed Light Metro project. The government had, in 2016, given the green signal for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. Social impact studies for the three projects are over, and land acquisition for the Pattom and Ulloor flyovers will begin soon, said officials.

Land value

Value of land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those surrendering their land willingly, and Rs 18 lakh a cent for the others, as per the land acquisition rules.