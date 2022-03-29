Technopark ‘Sports League 2022’ begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Technopark’s ‘Back to Campus’ campaign, ‘Sports League 2022’, an inter-company cricket tournament, kicked off on the Technopark campus here. The tournament is being organised by Park Centre Staff Association.

The tournament, which witnessed the participation of woman employees, was inaugurated by Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas. “Covid had forced employees to work from home. Now, we need to bring back all techies to campus. This type of tournament will be ideal for such a drive,” said John.

IT Parks secretary-registrar Suresh Kumar T P, chief finance officer Jayanthi L and general manager (Projects) Madhavan Praveen spoke at the function. The cricket matches were conducted under the leadership of Sports Committee members Ajith Raveendran, Pradeep Kumar, Suresh Kumar, and Preethu Pratheep. Four teams participated in the tournament.