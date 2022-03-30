STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strike brings life to halt; KSRTC staff attacked near Pappanamcode

A KSRTC bus driver and a conductor were attacked by a group of protesters near Pappanamcode.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A police jeep travelling pilot with a KSRTC bus to protect it from possible attack from protesters, at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nationwide general strike called by the joint council of various central trade unions that ended on Tuesday night brought the district to a standstill for the straight second day. Though the strike was largely peaceful, stray incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the district.

A KSRTC bus driver and a conductor were attacked by a group of protesters near Pappanamcode. The bus was heading from Thiruvananthapuram central depot to Kaliyikkavila when it came under attack. The protesters attacked driver Saji and conductor Saravanan for plying service and made the passengers de-board the bus. The protesters entered the bus from the nearby protest venue and kicked the KSRTC staff before allegedly spitting on the conductor.

The Karamana police said cases have been registered against the protesters for rioting and obstructing the bus service. “We have received a complaint from the KSRTC staff and a case has been registered against about 50 people,” said police.

The trade union activists, meanwhile, organised a protest outside the Lulu Mall at Akkulam and barred the employees, who came for work, from entering the premises. The protesters sat outside the main gate and demanded the security staff not to admit the employees inside. A petrol pump that operated near Ulloor under police protection was closed down by the protesters.

Shops and commercial establishments continued to remain closed in the district. The markets in Chalai, Attingal and Nedumangad wore a deserted look as owners decided not to do business despite the decision of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi to open shops. “I opened the shop in the morning. But, there was nobody on the road. When protesters demanded, I shut the shop as there was no point in keeping the shop open if there is no customer,” said the owner of a shop at Pulimoodu. 

The KSRTC buses too operated emergency services only. By the evening, a few autorickshaws and taxis resumed service. Street food shops were open in many places at night.

