Equipping adolescent girls with self-defence skills

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Nirbhaya Cell under the women and child development department is planning to provide self-defence training to adolescent girls in the state. The cell is all set to conduct training for girls from marginalised communities. Inmates of the government-run child care institutions in the state can also benefit from the training.

The programme will commence next month and continue till the end of the year. The estimated cost for implementing the programme is `68.25 lakh. The girls will be taught different types of martial arts, including karate, kalaripayattu, judo and taekwondo.

“We are introducing such a programme in the state for the first time. We realised children from marginalised communities were having trouble socialising with others. They were even ignorant about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ touch. The training will boost their confidence. Those excelling in martial arts will be appointed as trainers for next year’s programme,” said Sreela Menon, state coordinator of Nirbhaya Cell.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched the programme on March 8, International Women’s Day. The training will be given to adolescent girls aged between 10 and 18 years.

“This is the age when children can grasp things quickly. In the first phase, about 90 girls from each district will participate in the classes,” said Sreela. As part of the programme, refreshments will be provided during the two-hour training twice a week. Uniforms will be provided according to the type of martial arts.

Trainers have been identified by the district child protection officers and district women and child development officers. In each district, different types of martial arts will be taught. The department also plans to collect feedback from the public about the one-stop homes for women. “We are also planning to hold awareness programmes about one-stop homes in buses. Creating awareness about these facilities in trains is also in the pipeline,” added the official.