STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala varsity to tie up with universities in Dominican Republic

The University of Kerala will forge institutional ties with universities in the Dominican Republic to promote academic collaboration.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala will forge institutional ties with universities in the Dominican Republic to promote academic collaboration. This includes student-faculty exchange, twinning programmes, and promotion of joint research projects with faculty members in Kerala University (KU) and universities in the Caribbean nation. 

An agreement to this effect was reached between Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, and David Puig, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic. The major themes of research will include trade, agriculture, culture, political systems, translational studies and tropical medicine. 

“The common geography between Kerala and the Dominican Republic and the sizeable Indian diaspora there offer promising possibilities for the academic communities of both Kerala and Dominican Republic to engage in fruitful dialogue and research,” said Puig. 

Apart from the Ambassador and the Vice-Chancellor, the meeting was attended by Third Secretary Francisco Soliman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor P P Ajay Kumar, Registrar K S Anil Kumar, Director, Centre for Latin American Studies Gireeshkumar and Controller of Examination N Gopakumar. 

The joint collaboration in the academic sphere seeks to delve deeper into areas of trade in sectors such as cotton textiles and readymade garments, drugs and pharmaceuticals, furniture, transport equipment, metals, chemicals, plastic and linoleum products, tea, processed foods and marine products. Other important areas include information technology, tourism, mining and renewable energy, film and culture an Republic seek to make advances through collaborations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominican Republic University of Kerala
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp