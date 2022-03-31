Man gets life term for murder at railway station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional district and sessions court here has sentenced a 54-year-old man for life imprisonment for murdering a railway passenger at Pettah railway station six years ago. Anayara native Pradeep was sentenced by judge A S Mallika, who found him guilty of stabbing to death Binu, a 44-year-old man.

The court has also imposed a fine of `55,000 on the convict. On failing to pay the fine, Pradeep will have to stay in jail for one more year. On March 17, 2016 Binu questioned Pradeep, who was verbally abusing the passengers on the platform at Pettah railway station.

An enraged Pradeep had stabbed Binu with a knife. Initially Binu was stabbed several times on his left elbow. Later, Pradeep stabbed him repeatedly on his stomach and chest. Binu was rushed to the Medical College hospital. However, he could not be saved.

Public prosecutors N C Priyan and D G Rex appeared for the prosecution. The statement of railway station canteen worker Vinod, who was the second witness, turned crucial in nailing the case, the prosecutors said.