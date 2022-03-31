STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man gets life term for murder at railway station

The additional district and sessions court here has sentenced a 54-year-old man for life imprisonment for murdering a railway passenger at Pettah railway station six years ago.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional district and sessions court here has sentenced a 54-year-old man for life imprisonment for murdering a railway passenger at Pettah railway station six years ago. Anayara native Pradeep was sentenced by judge A S Mallika, who found him guilty of stabbing to death Binu, a 44-year-old man.

The court has also imposed a fine of `55,000 on the convict. On failing to pay the fine, Pradeep will have to stay in jail for one more year. On March 17, 2016 Binu questioned Pradeep, who was verbally abusing the passengers on the platform at Pettah railway station. 

An enraged Pradeep had stabbed Binu with a knife. Initially Binu was stabbed several times on his left elbow. Later, Pradeep stabbed him repeatedly on his stomach and chest. Binu was rushed to the Medical College hospital. However, he could not be saved. 

Public prosecutors N C Priyan and D G Rex appeared for the prosecution. The statement of railway station canteen worker Vinod, who was the second witness, turned crucial in nailing the case, the prosecutors said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp