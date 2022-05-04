STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palayam imam seeks public apology from PC George

  Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi has called for an apology from former legislator P C George for his hate speech against Muslims.

Published: 04th May 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi has called for an apology from former legislator PC George for his hate speech against Muslims. “If he can tender an apology to society that would be the best step. I expect that from him. If anyone tries to create a riot or hatred against communities, we Muslims, Hindus, Christians, believers and atheists will not accept it,” he said at the Eidgah sermon on Tuesday. 

Without naming him, the Imam said George made dangerous comments like Muslim traders mixing drugs in food to sterilise people of other religions. He attempted to flare up hatred. He said the call to choose shops as per one’s religion was unheard of. The Imam asked people not to encourage hate speech. “The land has a tradition of harmony. Eidgah is hosted at Advaithashramam here. Devotees coming for Attukal Pongala take rest in the courtyard of the mosque. Brotherhood is the beauty of secularism,” he said. He urged society to isolate those who deliver communal speeches.

“Whatever be their religion or politics, they should be isolated. Communal campaigns should be defeated. Believers have the responsibility to avoid a riot situation. The Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on a grand scale after a gap of two years due to Covid. The flow of believers to mosques resembles pre-Covid times. Shops too are busy, though not as buzzing as the pre-Covid era,” he said.

