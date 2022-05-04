STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unclaimed vehicles obstruct safe traffic

Rusty vehicles abandoned on roads and highways are causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists in the city.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:40 AM

More than a dozen abandoned two-wheelers parked at the entrance of Putharikandam Grounds was buried in a pit by the police  | Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rusty vehicles abandoned on roads and highways are causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists in the city. The police department had taken steps two years ago to dispose of seized and abandoned vehicles kept on various police station premises fearing hygenic issues during Covid times. Recently, the police found more than a dozen abandoned two-wheelers parked at the entrance of Putharikandam grounds during a function attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Later, the police disposed of the vehicles by burying them in a pit. 

The local residents said most of the two-wheelers were parked in the area during the lockdown period. But none came forward to claim them. “People could have abandoned their vehicles after being involved in some criminal cases. Many such vehicles are dumped in different parts of the city, obstructing pedestrians and motorists. The authorities concerned should immediately take steps to remove it,” said a resident.

Former state police chief Loknath Behera had asked all stations to dispose of seized and abandoned vehicles kept on their premises for many years following a High Court order. The order said the police can dispose of unclaimed vehicles that were not involved in any criminal cases by invoking Section 56 of the Kerala Police Act.

These vehicles might have been seized long back in connection with a crime or entrusted by some other department for safe custody. The order says any seized vehicles not connected to legal action or pending court proceedings can be deemed an unclaimed article under Section 56 of the Kerala Police Act 2011.“If the vehicle is deemed unclaimed, then it can be sold in an auction. While abandoned vehicles can be sold off easily, it is not the case with seized vehicles that were used in some crimes. The procedure takes a long time,” said Rakesh J, circle inspector of Fort police station. He said the drive to dispose of seized and abandoned vehicles kept on police station premises is continuing.

IN A NUTSHELL
Recently, the police found a dozen of abandoned two-wheelers parked at Putharikandam grounds during a function attended by the CM. They had to dig a pit and bury all the vehicles.

