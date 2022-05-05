3 lakh mothers to attend cyber security awareness sessions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of three lakh mothers across the state are expected to attend the cyber safety awareness sessions in schools beginning May 7 through an initiative of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The training will be imparted as part of the second 100 days programme of the state government and will be conducted through the Little KITE IT Clubs set up by KITE in the 2,000-plus high schools in the state. Students who are members of the Little KITEs clubs will impart training with the assistance of teachers.

The cyber safety training will be imparted to the first 150 mothers on a first-come, first-served basis, who register in each high school that has a Little KITE IT Club. The training programme will be completed within 3 hours, including 5 sessions of 30 minutes each. The first session will be an introductory one on new technologies comprising smartphones, internet and their safe usage. The second session will focus on the usage of mobile phones and the safety of passwords such as one-time passwords (OTPs) and Personal Identification Numbers (PIN). Identifying fake news, fact-checking, and preventing fake news will be the subjects in the third session.

The fourth session which is titled ‘the Traps on Internet’ will deal with cyberattacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions. The final session takes the participants through Internet – the world with infinite scope.

“The training for the state and district-level trainers has been completed for 4,000 teachers and 8,000 students, and all arrangements have been made for the massive training to be held from May 7 to 20,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE. The training for mothers is an attempt to create awareness about the importance of cyber safety and its secure usage among teachers, students and parents. The inaugural function will be held at 11am on Saturday at KITE VICTERS studio in Thiruvananthapuram. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the programme through video conferencing.