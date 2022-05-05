Beat the heat

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to the rising temperature, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) recently came up with a first-of-its-kind document titled ‘Heat Action Plan’. It lists guidelines for government agencies and the public to make arrangements for the summer.

The authority says the temperature is mild in Kerala compared to previous years due to intermittent summer rain. However, heat-related health issues such as sunburn and rashes are still a matter of concern, experts say.

“So far, no severe cases of sunburn, heatstroke or rashes have been reported in the district,” said Thiruvananthapuram district medical officer Dr Jose G D’Cruz. However, the DMO has already given instructions to various healthcare centres and other departments concerned to inform the department if heat-related health issues are reported.

“Compared to previous years, it has been a cooler year for Kerala. Though heat is an issue, summer rain has been a respite for the people. However, rapid urbanisation can make the state vulnerable to heat-related incidents and health issues. Hence, we are also coming up with various initiatives to mitigate the issues related to heat exposure,” said a KSDMA official. The soaring summer temperatures in the past few years, heat-related health issues, climate change and global warming led the disaster management authority to chalk out the heat action plan, added the official.

As per the KSDMA figures, 1,671 heat-related issues were reported in the state between February 25, 2019, and June 1, 2019. The data revealed 764 cases of heat rashes, 875 cases of sunburn and 32 cases of sunstroke in the state. In Thiruvananthapuram, 18 cases of heat rashes, 20 cases of sunburn and three sunstroke cases were reported during the same period.

What health experts say

Health experts say though very few cases of sunburn and sunstroke are being reported, several patients complain of skin problems such as rashes, itching and tanning. However, they said these skin problems can be checked with proper care.

“Miliaria rubra, also known as prickly heat, is commonly reported due to the summer heat. It is recommended to wear arm-length clothes instead of sleeveless outfits. Cotton clothes are preferred as it’s the best ones and also skin-friendly. The patients are also advised to use a good anti-fungal powder along with sunscreen while stepping out. Only very few cases of sunburn have been reported this year, mostly among people exposed to the sun for long hours such as construction workers,” said Dr Babukuttan C V, chief consultant dermatologist.

Health experts said there have been both mild and severe cases of heat-related health illnesses. “While mild cases include rashes or itching when exposed to the sun, severe cases include heatstroke. The elderly and children are more vulnerable to heat-related diseases which include muscle cramps and neurological symptoms like giddiness, body imbalance, severe headache and also gastrointestinal symptoms. Though heatstroke cases reported are very few, more are likely to be reported in the coming days depending on the mercury levels. Multi-organ failure can also be caused due to overexposure to heat,” said Dr Sreeveena G, senior consultant physician, G G Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tips to avoid heat-related problems

Wear loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton

Use sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30

If you get a sunburn, immediately put ice or apply mild moisturisers or creams

People above 60 years should be careful while stepping out during extreme heat conditions

If a person faints due to dehydration, he/she should be taken to a ventilated area immediately

Take a lot of fluid, including fruits and vegetables, before and after exposure to the sun

Limit intakes of caffeine and alcohol

Avoid stepping out between 11am and 3pm

As intermittent summer rain has brought some respite this year, very few cases of skin problems have been reported in the district. However, considering possible issues, experts advise to take precautions