STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Free legal aid centres for consumers 

The new centres will be helpful in protecting consumer rights, the minister said. He called for organising online adalats and a facility for lodging complaints through WhatsApp. 

Published: 05th May 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

shopping, super marker, store, mall, FMCG, GST, goods

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumer rights awareness will be created among the people through the new free legal aid centres under the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC), Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said.He was speaking after inaugurating the legal aid centres and mediation centres under the commission on Wednesday.

The new centres will be helpful in protecting consumer rights, the minister said. He called for organising online adalats and a facility for lodging complaints through WhatsApp. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. The mediation centres are opened in the districts of Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad. The free legal aid centres are available in all districts. A new wesbsite and 24-hour helpline number will be launched soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer rights
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp