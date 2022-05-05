Free legal aid centres for consumers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumer rights awareness will be created among the people through the new free legal aid centres under the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC), Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said.He was speaking after inaugurating the legal aid centres and mediation centres under the commission on Wednesday.

The new centres will be helpful in protecting consumer rights, the minister said. He called for organising online adalats and a facility for lodging complaints through WhatsApp. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. The mediation centres are opened in the districts of Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad. The free legal aid centres are available in all districts. A new wesbsite and 24-hour helpline number will be launched soon.