Lok Ayukta verdict was political bomb UDF wanted to use in last elections, says Jaleel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appointing Justice Cyriac Joseph as the Lok Ayukta was the only blunder committed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, feels legislator KT Jaleel who was forced to step down as a minister after the anti-graft's body's ruling.

An individual who was termed a blot on the Indian judiciary by the attorney-general should not have been appointed Lok Ayukta, observes Jaleel in his soon-to be-published autobiography.

Jaleel also speaks about Muslim League politics and his opposition to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in his autobiography titled 'Red Mixed with Green' that will be serialised in 'Samakalika Malayalam Weekly', a sister publication of The New Indian Express, from this week.

Jaleel reveals that the "political bomb" the UDF was planning to drop ahead of the last assembly elections was the Lok Ayukta verdict against him. But for a few other reasons, the Lok Ayukta would have issued the verdict three days before the assembly elections. In that case, it would have even affected the continuity of the Pinarayi government.

"In that case, I would have been portrayed as the grave sinner who prevented LDF's continuity in power," says Jaleel. The autobiography will also shed light on how he overcame testing times, when under the scanner of three central investigation agencies -- NIA, Enforcement Directorate and customs. Jaleel feels that the use of investigation agencies to intimidate political opponents and keep them in check has become a growing trend in today's India.

He elaborates on the circumstances that led to his resignation. "The Lok Ayukta handed me a political capital punishment, unheard of in Indian judicial history, for a mere deputation appointment made with good intentions," he claims. The Left leader also goes on to slam his former party -- Indian Union Muslim League -- for trying to make political gains targeting him. Jaleel says the Muslim League was particularly spiteful after his electoral victory in a League stronghold.

In a detailed interview ahead of the autobiography, he explains how a section of minority religious leaders personally attacked him through the media. He elaborates on the minority scholarship issue that was misinterpreted among the masses and the Christian community. The former minister reiterated that he was

never biased towards any individual or community.

Though an autobiography, he says he would rather term it a walk down memory lane that would take the reader through his emergence as a leader through the past five decades. Even while making it clear that he would reveal everything, he promises that there would be no character assassination. "I have decided to

reveal everything while narrating my political life over half a century, as it would be wrong on my part if I don't share the truth with the public," feels the 54-year-old leader.