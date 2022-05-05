STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayali NRIs’ IT firm launches subsidiary in Technopark

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who inaugurated the office, said that the arrival of the new method of making office rooms is heart-warming and is a sign of positive change.

MP Shashi Tharoor inaugurating the Technopark office space of AOT Technologies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praveen Ramachandran and George Philip, NRI entrepreneurs and founders of British Columbia-based IT firm AOT Technologies, have launched their Indian subsidiary at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The company, founded a  decade ago, has its offices at Victoria, Vancouver and PortLand. Unlike other IT office spaces, the office of AOT Technologies here wears a fresh look and feel. 

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who inaugurated the office, said that the arrival of the new method of making office rooms is heart-warming and is a sign of positive change. He appreciated the staff for changing old concepts and arranging the office room in a friendly manner for employees.

He also inaugurated AOT Technologies’ new venture Cosmogenes in India. Cosmogenes is a place where you can find IT jobs in the best companies in the US and Canada without intermediaries. Tharoor pointed out that while those in Kerala get the same salaries and benefits as foreign companies, it will also benefit other industries. He said that more such initiatives need to be brought in to secure the economic sector of Kerala. 

Alistair McGregor, Member of Parliament in Canada, Don Fast, former deputy minister for British Columbia, Dr Rajashree M S, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Technological University, and John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Park, and S N Raghuchandran Nair, president, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce, were also present on the occasion.

