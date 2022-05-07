STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CET alumni to hold global professionals’ 24-hour virtual meet

TechnoGenex 2022, a 24-hour virtual event initiated by the UAE chapter of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Alumni Association (CETAA), will begin on Saturday.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TechnoGenex 2022, a 24-hour virtual event initiated by the UAE chapter of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Alumni Association (CETAA), will begin on Saturday. The programme which brings together engineers from across the world will run from 7pm on Saturday to 8pm on Sunday.

Organised in collaboration with the parent alumni body of the College of Engineering and various CETAA chapters across the globe, the event will bring to the audience eminent personalities and experts in various fields through seminars, fire-side chats, debates and discussions. Also included in the programme bouquet are cultural events and opportunities for professional and social networking, besides virtual exhibitions.
The event is designed to be open to anyone who registers at https://technogenex.org/ and is not restricted to the 50,000 CET alumni spread across the world. Online registration and participation are completely free of charge. 

The programme is scheduled in a manner that enables people from different parts of the globe to attend the event at their convenience. Lectures on a number of important topics can be viewed on this single platform during these 24 hours. Participants can also raise questions online and get them answered by the experts.
The inaugural session is slated to be addressed by ISRO Chairman K Somnath. CET Principal V Suresh Babu will preside over the function. MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address at the concluding session at 8pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, at 8.15pm, Manoj Abraham, ADGP (Headquarters) and Head of Cyber Security, will discuss the cyber crimes in daily lives with Illyas Kooliyankal, a leading cyber security expert from the UAE. 
In addition, there will be a discussion on CET Vision 2039 with active participation from the alumni who are now industry leaders. 

