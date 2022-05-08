Open-air theatre ready at Putharikandam Maidan

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a bevy of modern amenities, the Putharikandam Maidan is all set to sport a new Open Air Theatre (OAT), which can henceforth host functions with elan. The new facility is expected to aid in not just the conduct of programmes but also offer the city residents a place for recreation. The OAT is expected to open by May 15, according to sources at the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). The facility which is in the finishing stage includes an open-air theatre with two galleries that can accommodate nearly 2000 people, a 500 m granite paved walkway, rain shelters, theme park, two open gyms and so on.

The theme park comprises an open art gallery, an open yoga centre and a children’s play area. “All structural work has been completed with landscaping, painting, while a few final work remains. The work will be commissioned this month,” said the SCTL source. The OAT also has a grand open-air seating area. Spaces in the basement area of the galleries have been developed to accommodate shops. Space for 16 shops has been allocated. Apart from the play area at the theme park, the Maidan also hosts another play area for the kids. Meanwhile, 16 Swings have been arranged along the length of the walkway. As many as 11 rain shelters have been set up which will aid the morning walkers and joggers. The 5m wide walkway has been paved with granite and accommodates a cycle track as well. Tactile tiles have also been placed in the walkway to aid visually impaired people.

Water kiosks have been set up at the Maidan.

Facilities for the differently-abled have also been given.

The old toilets have been remodified, while two new toilet blocks have been set up.

Bollard lights have been installed for the illumination for evening walkers.

A VIP room is also a part of the project. The ICT components include CCTV and an emergency call box.