STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Exam valuation camp in Thiruvananthapuram turns doubly sweet for twin teachers

Other teachers at the valuation camp were left looking for clues to differentiate between the duo, the siblings quip.

Published: 09th May 2022 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Twins VP Lekshmi and VP Resmi at the SMV Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram

Twins VP Lekshmi and VP Resmi at the SMV Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They look identical. They are in the same profession. And they teach the same subject – English. Twins VP Lekshmi and VP Resmi recently became the cynosure of all eyes at the SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, where a higher secondary exam paper valuation camp was held.

Other teachers at the valuation camp were left looking for clues to differentiate between the duo, the siblings quip. Now, both are heartbroken as the camp concluded on Saturday. Lekshmi and Resmi are teachers at Poruvazhy Government HSS, Kollam, and Chuzhali  Government Higher Secondary School, Kannur, respectively.

The official assignment in Thiruvananthapuram was a double delight for the 36-year-old duo, as they got to stay at their parents’ house in Amaravila as well as be with their husbands – who are also twins – based in Vattiyoorkavu.  

Lekshmi and Resmi went to the same school and college. They always wore identical outfits, too, until joining the Kerala University College of Teacher Education at Kumarapuram. "Our colleagues are often curious about our identical traits, and that makes us a bit shy," says Lekshmi.

Daughters of V Prabhakaran Nair, a retired KSRTC checking inspector, and RS Valsala Kumari, who worked at the Secretariat, the siblings say they always dreamt of staying together, forever. "We are inseparable. We were a tad disappointed when Resmi got posting at Kannur. So, when we were informed about the valuation camp in Thiruvananthapuram, we were elated as we could be together," she says.

She says that even their husbands, despite being twins, don't understand the bonding between us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twin evaluators Twin sister teachers SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp