Exam valuation camp in Thiruvananthapuram turns doubly sweet for twin teachers

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They look identical. They are in the same profession. And they teach the same subject – English. Twins VP Lekshmi and VP Resmi recently became the cynosure of all eyes at the SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, where a higher secondary exam paper valuation camp was held.

Other teachers at the valuation camp were left looking for clues to differentiate between the duo, the siblings quip. Now, both are heartbroken as the camp concluded on Saturday. Lekshmi and Resmi are teachers at Poruvazhy Government HSS, Kollam, and Chuzhali Government Higher Secondary School, Kannur, respectively.

The official assignment in Thiruvananthapuram was a double delight for the 36-year-old duo, as they got to stay at their parents’ house in Amaravila as well as be with their husbands – who are also twins – based in Vattiyoorkavu.

Lekshmi and Resmi went to the same school and college. They always wore identical outfits, too, until joining the Kerala University College of Teacher Education at Kumarapuram. "Our colleagues are often curious about our identical traits, and that makes us a bit shy," says Lekshmi.

Daughters of V Prabhakaran Nair, a retired KSRTC checking inspector, and RS Valsala Kumari, who worked at the Secretariat, the siblings say they always dreamt of staying together, forever. "We are inseparable. We were a tad disappointed when Resmi got posting at Kannur. So, when we were informed about the valuation camp in Thiruvananthapuram, we were elated as we could be together," she says.

She says that even their husbands, despite being twins, don't understand the bonding between us.