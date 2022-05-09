Tourism dept on mission to make Vellayani a major tourist spot

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vellayani will soon be propelled as a major destination on the tourism map. The tourism department is now on a mission to make Vellayani a famed tourist destination. With its paddy fields and the much-acclaimed Kireedam bridge, the Vellayani area is being looked at with much tourism potential. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Thiruvananthapuram, has submitted a detailed proposal to the government to develop the region into a major tourist spot.

The plan proposes a holistic development of the region by projecting the natural wealth of the region and the popularity of the Kireedam bridge, the bridge that has been made famous through the Malayalam film 'Kireedam.' The officials from DTPC Trivandrum, panchayat and the local bird researchers in the area held discussions, while site visits also took place. The tourism project to develop the region and bring more attention to the Kireedam Bridge was announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty earlier on World Tourism Day. The project proposal has been drawn after his announcement.

“The focus is only on beautification of the region. The construction activities are minimum and only to facilitate the basic amenities for the tourists. An eco-friendly development is planned. A lot of people make short visits to here. The development of the amenities is to ensure that they get to spend some time here. The bridge is the key highlight in the area. Apart from revamping the bridge, the region is also noted for its natural wealth with many arriving here for bird watching. So viewing towers will be set up to aid photography enthusiasts and birders. An eatery selling the local delights is also part of the plan. The proposal has been submitted to the government,” says a source in the tourism department.

The stretch from the Puncharikkari junction to the Kireedam Paalam in the East forms the part of the region which will be beautified. The second stretch starts from the Kireedam Bridge and moves south. The Kireedam bridge will be revamped and hanging lights shall be set up. The other plan includes beautification of the stretch, protection of the edges of the pathway, setting up a boardwalk into the paddy, setting up of street furniture, illumination, viewing tower, cafeteria, surveillance system and so on.

With the wetlands being famed for the frequent visits by migratory birds, bird-watching towers will be installed. Meanwhile, construction will be limited to ensure very basic amenities for the tourists, with light elements of street furniture and electrical installations.