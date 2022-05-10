Chargesheet submitted in Vineetha murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 85 days after the shocking murder of a woman employee of a plant nursery at Ambalamukku in the heart of the city, the Peroorkada police have submitted the chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- II.

The chargesheet stated that 38-year-old Vineetha Mol was murdered by 49-year-old Rajendran by cutting her throat using a knife while attempting to snatch the gold chain weighing four sovereigns from her. The court accepted the 750-page chargesheet.

The murder took place on February 6 at the plant nursery shop. The victim was alone at the shop when she was killed. The suspect had been working as a cook in a hotel near Peroorkada. He had picked Vineetha as his victim randomly after spotting her watering plants at the nursery near Ambala Nagar at Ambalamukku.

Vineetha was seen wearing a gold chain, which lured Rajesh to commit the crime. After ensuring that she was alone in the shop, Rajesh went inside pretending to be a customer and attacked her. Vineetha was stabbed in the neck during the melee. Rajesh also sustained an injury on his arm during the confrontation, said police.

Rajendran was nabbed from Kavalkinar in Tamil Nadu five days later. He was also accused of murdering a Customs officer and his wife in Aralvaimozhi police station limits and was also involved two other murder cases registered in Kanyakumari police station.