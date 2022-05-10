STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-operative Societies amendment: Satheesan urges guv to not sign ordinance

He alleged an ordinance is being brought forth to sabotage the Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union managing committee election.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has shot off a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him not to sign the ordinance on the Kerala Co-operative Societies amendment as it would sabotage the MILMA election. 

He alleged an ordinance is being brought forth to sabotage the Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union managing committee election. He also highlighted that the recommendations posed by the LDF government are unilateral and is also a direct violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. “The nominated members are being given voting rights so that they can wrest control over the society through shortcuts. This is why Section 28 and Subsection 8 are being amended now,” said Satheesan in his letter to the Governor. 
 

Comments

