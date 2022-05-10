STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Games comes to a glorious end

The first edition of the Kerala Games organised by the Kerala Olympic Association — The 12-day long sports gala and expo —will conclude today in the capital.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The karatekas compete at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Kerala Games | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first edition of the Kerala Games organised by the Kerala Olympic Association — The 12-day long sports gala and expo —will conclude today in the capital. The city witnessed competitions like archery, football, judo, netball, wushu, rugby, tennis, basketball, weightlifting and aquatics to name a few.  

The district became the overall champions of the Kerala Games with 522 points, which included 27 gold, 27 silver and 19 bronze medals. Ernakulam secured the second place with 283 points, including nine gold, 13 silver and nine bronze medals. Palakkad came third with 70 points and Alappuzha in fourth place with 43 points. The capital also dominated the water polo competition with gold medals in men’s and women’s categories. As the individual champions in the sports gala, Thiruvananthapuram’s M Adarsh and Kasargod’s Liana Fatima Ummer were awarded with honours as they scored 35 points each in various events. 

The Thiruvananthapuram district also became overall champions in athletics and aquatics competitions. Thiruvananthapuram athletics team won the championship with 56 points, including seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Alappuzha district came second with 42 points, including five gold, five silver and two bronze, while Kottayam bagged the third position with 33 points, including four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

The Kerala Games was a double delight for Thiruvananthapuram as both women’s and men’s basketball teams became the champions. The Kerala Games with a total of 24 sports events were held as a replica of the International Olympic Games. Apart from the sports events, a lineup of cultural events was held at Kanakakunu as part of the programme. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will distribute the prizes to the winners of the games at the valedictory function being held at Nishagandhi auditorium at Kanakakunnu on Tuesday. Education Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the ceremony.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Games
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp