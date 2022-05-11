STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
88,000 teachers to undergo IT training

The two-day training programme, that began on Tuesday, is being held as part of the state government’s 100-day programme.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The ambitious ‘E-Cube’ English E-Language Lab project of  Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), which is meant to improve English language skills of students through e-language labs in schools, will witness 88,000 primary school teachers 
being provided training in information technology. 

The two-day training programme, that began on Tuesday, is being held as part of the state government’s 100-day programme. The e-language labs to be set up in all schools will enable students to read, write, listen and speak English with confidence.  KITE officials said that all the activities of the E-Language lab can be undertaken using the computers available in schools. 

“As many as 96 SRGs (State Resource Group) at the state-level and 990 DRGs (District Resource Group) at the district-level have been readied ahead of the massive training for 88,000 teachers. There are 349 training centres across the state,” said KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath. 

KITE has also set-up a comprehensive online management system for teachers’ training, in which registration of participants, scheduling, batch wise attendance and preparation of certificates have been incorporated.  General Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the training centre at Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School here. He also interacted with the teachers.  Over 66,000 teachers have already registered in various batches for the training programme which will be on till May 31.

