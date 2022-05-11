Govt has firmly backed TDB, says Ananthagopan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has allocated a total of Rs 140 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) during times of crises, TDB chairman K Ananthagopan has said. He said there is a false campaign that the government is using the assets of the board and that attempts are being made to dissuade pilgrims from making offering in temples. Ananthagopan clarified the government does not utilise the board’s assets.

“On the contrary, the government provides the board with timely assistance to sustain itself,” he told reporters. “A decision on doing away with the virtual queue system in Sabarimala temple will be taken after holding discussions with the government,” Ananthagopan said. The board intends to build a holding roof above the ‘pathinettam padi’ (the 18 holy steps) at Sabarimala and modernise three guest houses in the hill shrine. Salary revision of TDB staff will be undertaken as soon as its financial sitaution improves, he added.