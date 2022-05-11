STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police headquarters to retain ministerial staff

According to a highly-placed source, of the 230 ministerial staff deployed at the police headquarters, 35 have completed 10 or more years with a single section.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police headquarters is planning to extend the services of some of its ministerial staff who have completed more than five years in the same post, citing their presence is required for the smooth functioning of the department. If the plan materialises, it would be in stark contrast to the earlier decision of the headquarters to enforce strictly the department rule that no official be allowed to continue in the same post for more than five years.

According to a highly-placed source, of the 230 ministerial staff deployed at the police headquarters, 35 have completed 10 or more years with a single section. And 61 have completed five or more years. The department is now contemplating giving relaxation to a few officials who helm certain important posts, said the source. The controversial move is being viewed as a favour to those who act on behalf of some senior officers with vested interests.

The source said the plan is to shift the staff, who have completed five years, within the same section. “Among them are five staffers whose lethargic work had caused umpteen hardships for police officers in the past. They were accused of sitting on files that dealt with the seniority of officers. As a result, many officers lost out on promotions,” the source added.

