CET’s Dhwani is back with a bang

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: College of Engineering Trivandrum is back with another edition of Dhwani, the prestigious inter-college fest. The three-day cultural gala will kick off on May 20 in the capital city. People from all walks of life can attend the mega college fest as some events are open to the public.

The programme will showcase performances by popular singer Jonita Gandhi and popular Portugal-based duo DJ KEVU (Joao Rosario and João Pedro). The event marks the first performance of DJ KEVU in Kerala.

The post-Covid edition of Dhwani will run under the theme ‘Habba Indie’, which means ‘celebration of independent artists’. According to the organisers, the fest intends to celebrate rising artists from all fields. More than 20 events, including various competitions in art and technology and vibrant performances are line up at the programme.

The highlight is the Prom Night organised for CETians, which is touted to be the first of its kind in the city. Sidharth Sunny, arts club secretary of CET, says he is thrilled to be part of the fest. “The last time when the college organised Dhwani, I was in the first semester,” says the final year student.

“Soon, our campus was closed due to the lockdown. When we reopened, the campus life had shrinked without any activities. The fest will mark the beginning of colourful campus life for many of us.” More than 150 colleges have signed up for the fest this year, he adds.

“As a pre-Dhwani event, a Prom Night will be held in the campus. It is usually only seen in IITs. Only CETians can take part in the prom. Every event will wind up by 11 pm,” says Sidharth. One major event at Dhwani is Spotlight, which features stand-up comedians, illusionists etc. Nirmal Pillai, Abhishek Kumar and mentalist Narpath Raman will take part in the programme.

Live music gala by Kozhikode-based band Pagli is another popular event organised by CET. Other programmes at Dhwani are — choreo night, fashion shows, literary contests, short film festival Rangam, persona contest, dance battles, Khelotsav — the sports festival etc. The fest will also have a flea market with 25 stalls. The market will showcase products manufactured by autistic members belonging to the NGO called H2O.

Register at dhwanicet.org.