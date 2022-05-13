STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revamp of higher education sector sought

Panikkar said several proposals by the panel were not implemented due to change in governments.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Image used for representational purposes only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Historian KN Panikkar has called for a total revamp of the higher education sector.  Ahead of the release of his book ‘Matham, Sathwam, Desheeyatha’ at his Kowdiar flat on Thursday, Panikkar said today’s higher education is unfortunately a mere continuity of colonial education.

Panikkar said several proposals by the panel were not implemented due to change in governments. “There should be a total revamp of the higher education sector. Higher education is meant for knowledge creation, a perspective that is sorely lacking these days. Asking questions is important, and should be facilitated. It should promote critical thinking. Changes in higher education will not be possible merely by changing the syllabus . Its total character should also change per se,” he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Panikkar
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp