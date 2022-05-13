Revamp of higher education sector sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Historian KN Panikkar has called for a total revamp of the higher education sector. Ahead of the release of his book ‘Matham, Sathwam, Desheeyatha’ at his Kowdiar flat on Thursday, Panikkar said today’s higher education is unfortunately a mere continuity of colonial education.

Panikkar said several proposals by the panel were not implemented due to change in governments. “There should be a total revamp of the higher education sector. Higher education is meant for knowledge creation, a perspective that is sorely lacking these days. Asking questions is important, and should be facilitated. It should promote critical thinking. Changes in higher education will not be possible merely by changing the syllabus . Its total character should also change per se,” he opined.