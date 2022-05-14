Airport-Shankhumukham Road cracks too soon

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just weeks after it was reopened following renovation, the Airport-Shankhumukham Road has already developed cracks. The road, shut down for months, was reopened with much fanfare this March.

To make matters worse, the boulders deposited to provide extra protection to the `12-crore diaphragm wall are also getting washed away by the waves. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and the Public Works Department (PWD) had been under tremendous pressure to renovate and reopen the road.

The 400-metre-long stretch has been facing extensive damage due to frequent sea erosion triggered by cyclonic storms since 2017. It was closed for more than a year, leaving residents, air travellers and motorists in the lurch. Reportedly, the road work was launched ahead of the completion of the 350-metre-long diaphragm wall aimed to protect the road from rough waves.

PWD’s anchoring work for the diaphragm wall is still under way. According to officials, the heavy drilling being done for the wall is causing damage to the already-laid road. Multiple spots are already cracked up, and more can be expected until the anchoring work is complete.

A senior PWD official sais the renovation of the Airport-Shankhumukham Road is not entirely over. “There is only one layer of tar on it. The damage now seen on the road is not too serious,” said the official.

Unscientific construction

Anil Kumar Pandala, the former managing director of Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd (TRDCL) said the road might have cracked due to improper surface compaction. “Surface compaction should be done using rollers in multiple layers, for up to 15 to 20 cms. Tarring begins only after that. The surface of the road needs to be strengthened first. If the issue persists they should consider milling the road and compacting it again,” said Anil. He said tetrapods should be deposited on the beach instead of boulders. “They are more practical and durable,” he said.

The authorities have barricaded the damaged portion of the road to

prevent it from caving in further | B P Deepu

Diaphragm work stalled

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS), the agency in charge of executing the diaphragm wall project, is struggling to finish the anchoring work due to rough sea triggered by cyclone Asani.

“Sea advancement is a challenge for us. Work that was supposed to be over this month has been disrupted. So far, we have drilled at 72 spots for the anchoring work. The road may have cracked due to pockets or voids underneath. This can be easily rectified,” said an official associated with the project. The official added rain is also forcing them to pause the work. “We are depositing boulders to protect the diaphragm wall but rough sea is causing hindrance. We hope to continue the work till June 1, provided the monsoons comes only after that."

Boulders washed away

The idea to deposit boulders on Shankhumukham beach was already facing resistance from residents and experts who said it would not curb sea erosion. Elias John, Airport- Shankhumukham Road Samrakshana Samiti convenor, said the authorities are ruining the beach and making it inaccessible to the public.

The beach has remained closed for visitors for almost three years now. “They are simply depositing boulders. When we questioned them, they said sand will be laid on top of them. Violent waves swallow everything and the sand won’t stand a chance,” said Elias, adding that money is being wasted on such unscientific projects.

“Tax-payers' money is being misused and nobody is bothered. When we question them, the officials threaten us with legal action. I have been summoned to the court for staging a democratic protest demanding the reopening of the road. We will continue protesting,” said Elias. “I am from here. Over time, I have seen the sea wash away projects that are meant to block sea erosion. Beach nourishment is the only way to protect Shankhumukham beach,” he added.

No respite