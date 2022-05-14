Retired All India Radio artist found dead in reservoir

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 62-year-old retired artist of All India Radio was found in the reservoir of Neyyar dam at Marakkunnam on Friday. The deceased is Premkumar alias Kattakada Premkumar, a resident of Kairali Nagar, Kattakada. The Neyyar dam police registered a case and began a probe in connection with the incident.

The police said the one-day-old body was found by local people around 4.45pm. He had been missing since Thursday afternoon. The body was shifted to the medical college hospital morgue and will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Saturday.

Premkumar leaves behind his wife and daughter Aparna Vijay, who is also a staffer at AIR. “It is too early to confirm if it is a suicide or an accident. The postmortem report and further probe will help find the reason behind the death,” a Neyyar dam police officer said.