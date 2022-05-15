STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIFE Mission project: 20,808 new houses to be handed over on May 17

 The state government will hand over new houses to 20,808 beneficiaries on May 17 as part of the Life Mission Project.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:58 AM

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will hand over new houses to 20,808 beneficiaries on May 17 as part of the Life Mission Project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function by handing over the keys to Ameeruddeen-Aisha Beevi couple of Kadinamkulam panchayat here on 17 May at 4 pm. The handing over of other houses will be held at functions organised in the respective   local self-governments, said the Minister for Local self-governments M V Govindan.

The event is part of the second 100-day programme of the government. Earlier, 12,000 houses were handed over as part of the first 100-day programme. As many as 2,95,006 houses have been handed over as part of the mission so far. 34,374 houses are in construction.

Four of the twenty-seven housing complexes under construction will be completed next month. The minister said that a separate programme has been devised for people who could not begin the construction of a house despite being selected by the local self-government. They include families belonging to the scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and fisherfolk.

