‘Ride of Silence’ in capital today to create awareness on cyclists’ safety

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For cyclists, the safety on roads still remains a challenge with lack of necessary infrastructure leading to accidents. In an effort to raise awareness about the safety of cyclists on roads and sensitise the public and the authorities concerned to create proper cycling tracks, cycling clubs and enthusiasts from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are organising a ‘Ride of Silence’ on Wednesday.

May 18 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Ride of Silence. This is an international event celebrated in over 200 countries that aims to raise awareness among motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

Prakash P Gopinath, bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, said, “The mission of the Ride of Silence is to honour cyclists who were either killed or injured in road accidents, promote the idea of sharing of road and also creating awareness about the safety of cyclists. Ride of Silence was started in Dallas, Texas, in 2003 after cyclist Larry Schwartz who was struck by a school bus mirror died. The first ride was held a few weeks later in his memory by his friend in which many people were present.”

Last year, the ride was held in Guwahati. “This year, we are planning to hold the ride in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. In the capital city, the ride will start from Kowdiar Park at 6am and end at Kanakakunnu covering places such as Kuravankonam, Plamoodu and PMG. The ride is being organised by the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) with the support of BYCS India Foundation, a nonpartisan organisation that aims to improve the quality of life for all citizens and make the country cycle-friendly. The ride will be held in a silent slow-paced manner,” Prakash said.

As it is a memorial ride, the maximum speed limit will be 15km/hr. The ride will be flagged off at 6am and IPS Officer Vijayakumar Narayanan will be the guest of honour. A similar ride will be held in Kochi from Durbar Hall at 6am to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor. The ride in Kochi is being organised under the auspices of Cycle with Kochi, Kochi corporation and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The guest of honour is CSML CEO Shanavas S. “The ride is for a distance of six kilometres and 18 cycling clubs from in and around Kochi will participate. The aim is to create awareness among the public about the need to make the roads safer for cyclists and authorities should understand the need for safe cycling pathways,” said Shine Jose, a member of Cycle with Kochi.