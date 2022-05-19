Kerala to host climate assembly 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala assembly will host a Children and Youth Assembly for Climate Change on June 6. The initiative is a joint project by the assembly and unicef, aimed to build awareness on climate change. “The climate assembly aims to provide a platform for children to have a dialogue on climate change issues in Kerala and the role each stakeholder can play,” said Speaker M B Rajesh.

“It is important to create a platform to discuss the issues and climate actions across all levels. The platform will catalyse deep learning, discussion, and review. The district assemblies will help share information to more children and youth across the state,” he said. The Speaker also released the official logo and mascot of the event on Wednesday.

The Greater Indian Hornbill, the official bird of Kerala has been chosen as the mascot of the event, which has ‘Only one earth’ as its motto. The day-long assembly brings together children and youth from the state who have initiated or championed the cause of climate change. “The assembly will generate dialogue between policymakers and young people,” said K L Rao, chief of social policy, unicef office for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.