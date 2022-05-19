STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to host climate assembly 

Kerala assembly will host a Children and Youth Assembly for Climate Change on June 6.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker M B Rajesh (right) having a word with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Speaker M B Rajesh (right) having a word with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala assembly will host a Children and Youth Assembly for Climate Change on June 6. The initiative is a joint project by the assembly and unicef, aimed to build awareness on climate change. “The climate assembly aims to provide a platform for children to have a dialogue on climate change issues in Kerala and the role each stakeholder can play,” said Speaker M B Rajesh.

“It is important to create a platform to discuss the issues and climate actions across all levels. The platform will catalyse deep learning, discussion, and review. The district assemblies will help share information to more children and youth across the state,” he said. The Speaker also released the official logo and mascot of the event on Wednesday.

The Greater Indian Hornbill, the official bird of Kerala has been chosen as the mascot of the event, which has ‘Only one earth’ as its motto. The day-long assembly brings together children and youth from the state who have initiated or championed the cause of climate change. “The assembly will generate dialogue between policymakers and young people,” said K L Rao, chief of social policy, unicef office for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Assembly awareness Climate Change unicef climate change
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp