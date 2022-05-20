STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhasha Institute to offer books at discounted rates

The books can be brought at a discounted rate from various book stores under the Kerala Bhasha Institute across the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its 100 days programme of the Kerala Government, the Kerala Bhasha Institute will offer books worth Rs 1,500 for Rs 1,000. The project will be launched on May 20 and will go on for three months. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian inaugurated the initiative at a function held at the Ministers’ Chamber here. Kerala Bhasha Institute director P S Sreekala, former director of the Kerala Bhasha Institute V Karthikeyan Nair and Guru Gopinath Natana Gramam vice-chairman Karamana Hari were present. 

The books can be brought at a discounted rate from various book stores under the Kerala Bhasha Institute across the state. Nalanda and Statue in Thiruvananthapuram, Revenue Tower at Marine Drive in Ernakulam, Kottayam YMCA Road, Thrissur Palace Road, EMS Stadium Kozhikode and Plaza Junction near Kannur Railway Station will offer books. 

For more details, contact - 0471-2317238, 2471581.

