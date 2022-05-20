Cry for AIIMS in Thiruvananthapuram gets louder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF Government has recommended just one location, Kozhikode, to the Central government for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Shashi Tharoor MP has said. It is contrary to the proposal by the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government suggesting four locations - Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor wondered why the government suggested just one location though the site proposed in Thiruvananthapuram, the Nettukaltheri Jail compound, is the largest and most suitable place. He was speaking at a meeting of representatives of various trade and professional organisations hosted by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI). The meeting unanimously urged the Central and state governments to select the capital district for the project, considering its many advantages.

Dr John Panicker, former president of IMA Trivandrum, said Thiruvananthapuram is an ideal location for a research organisation like AIIMS. “Almost all districts have more than one medical college. Thiruvananthapuram is suitable for AIIMS because it has a research ecosystem with the presence of reputed organisations like Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Institute of Advanced Virology. It helps collaborative work,” he said.

TCCI president S N Raghuchandran Nair said the proposed site in Kozhikode is a bad choice. “The proposed land holding at Kinaloor in Kozhikode was earlier handed to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation for establishing an industrial park. Conversion of industrial land for other purposes should be avoided. The state should have recommended all the four locations for a final selection by the Central team,” he said.

Senior architect A R Mahesh called for a professional approach to promote Thiruvananthapuram. He asked the meeting to rope in a professional agency to prepare a report and presentation on the advantages of the district. This will help convince the authorities in the state and Central governments, he said.

TCCI secretary Abraham Thomas had little hope for support from the state government. A team by Tharoor should convince officials of the Central health department, he said.