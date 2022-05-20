STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cry for AIIMS in Thiruvananthapuram gets louder

Earlier, Oommen Chandy govt had suggested four locations including Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 20th May 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF Government has recommended just one location, Kozhikode, to the Central government for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Shashi Tharoor MP has said. It is contrary to the proposal by the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government suggesting four locations - Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. 

Tharoor wondered why the government suggested just one location though the site proposed in Thiruvananthapuram, the Nettukaltheri Jail compound, is the largest and most suitable place. He was speaking at a meeting of representatives of various trade and professional organisations hosted by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI). The meeting unanimously urged the Central and state governments to select the capital district for the project, considering its many advantages.

Dr John Panicker, former president of IMA Trivandrum, said Thiruvananthapuram is an ideal location for a research organisation like AIIMS. “Almost all districts have more than one medical college. Thiruvananthapuram is suitable for AIIMS because it has a research ecosystem with the presence of reputed organisations like Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and Institute of Advanced Virology. It helps collaborative work,” he said.

TCCI president S N Raghuchandran Nair said the proposed site in Kozhikode is a bad choice. “The proposed land holding at Kinaloor in Kozhikode was earlier handed to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation for establishing an industrial park. Conversion of industrial land for other purposes should be avoided. The state should have recommended all the four locations for a final selection by the Central team,” he said. 

Senior architect A R Mahesh called for a professional approach to promote Thiruvananthapuram. He asked the meeting to rope in a professional agency to prepare a report and presentation on the advantages of the district. This will help convince the authorities in the state and Central governments, he said.     
TCCI secretary Abraham Thomas had little hope for support from the state government. A team by Tharoor should convince officials of the Central health department, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp