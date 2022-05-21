STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kerala Savari’ to hit Capital roads from next month

Taxi service to be launched on a pilot basis | GPS-enabled mobile app will also to be rolled out soon, says Labour Minister Sivankutty

Published: 21st May 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After initial hiccups, the state government’s online taxi-auto service ‘Kerala Savari’ - modelled on the lines of leading private cab aggregators -  is all set to be rolled out in the first week of June.  An initiative of the Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund (KMTWWF) Board under the Labour Department, ‘Kerala Savari’ is being implemented in coordination with various agencies, including police, Motor Vehicles Department and state IT Mission. 

On the eve of the first anniversary of the LDF government, Labour Minster V Sivankutty announced that the service will be launched on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram city. A GPS-enabled mobile app, devised by the central PSU Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd, will also be rolled out soon. 
“Though we had decided to start the pilot project with 100 autos and taxis, the response has been overwhelming. Even without any publicity, we have received over 250 applications, which are being thoroughly vetted,” said Renjith P  Manohar, Additional Labour Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, KMTWWF Board.

“The security of passengers will be of prime importance and the GPS-enabled app will have adequate features to address it,” said the CEO. KMTWWF Board is encouraging more and more women auto and taxi drivers to enrol for ‘Kerala Savari’, taking into account the demand from women passengers.

According to the official, thorough background checks of drivers, including police verification, will be carried out before their enrolment. The movement of taxis and autos under ‘Kerala Savari’ will be continuously monitored by various government agencies to ensure the safety and security of passengers. 
 An official in charge of the project implementation said the drivers who would become part of the initiative would be charged 8% of the revenue unlike private taxi-auto aggregators who charge over 25% of their earnings in some instances.

“After assessing the working of the pilot project in detail, ‘Kerala Savari’ will be rolled out in other cities and then to small towns subsequently,” the official said.  Though the project was in the pipeline since 2017 following complaints of fleecing of drivers by private cab aggregators, it faced many roadblocks. Ensuring coordination with a number of agencies involved and the Covid situation had further delayed its implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Savari Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp