Missing from care home: two more traced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two of the four boys who had gone missing from the Don Bosco Child Protection Centre in the city were traced by the Thampanoor police with the help of the Vizhinjam police on Friday. While one of the boys was traced to Vizhinjam, the another one was found from Vattiyoorkavu. Earlier, a boy was found from his home at Vattiyoorkavu on Thursday. A search is on for the fourth boy. According to the rescued boys, the missing boy may be in the Poonthura area. On Thursday, the four boys went missing from the care home. The rescued boys told the police that they were bored of living in the centre, and had been planning to escape from the centre for the past couple of days.