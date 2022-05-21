NATPAC to host demo for public, students 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) will host a five-day open house for the public from Monday.

Around 1,000 people, including students, are expected to take part in the event. As part of the event, NATPAC would hold a lecture series and exhibition of survey equipment. “This is the first time we are holding such an event. We want the public and the student community to come and familiarise themselves with the activities we do.

They can interact with our scientists,” said Sanjay Kumar, principal scientist, traffic safety wing under NATPAC. Information videos would be exhibited to the public. “We are expecting 200 to 300 participants per day. The event would be open from 10 am to 4 pm,” the official added.